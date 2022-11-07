ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 63-year-old man died in a car crash Tuesday morning in the Encinitas area, county medical officials said.

The crash occurred at 354 Santa Fe Drive while the driver, identified as Igor V Bezrukov of Carlsbad, was reportedly en route to a scheduled dialysis appointment, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bezrukov lost control of his vehicle when he struck several chain link fence poles and collided with a tree, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department told the county medical examiner’s office.

First responders removed Bezrukov from the vehicle and took him to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.

It is unknown how the driver lost control of his vehicle at the moment.