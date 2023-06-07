PALA, Calif. — A 65-year-old man killed last week in a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 76 has been identified, local medical officials said.

Manh Bangvan Nguyen, of Fountain Valley, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The head-on collision occurred May 29 around 9:10 p.m. when a Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on SR-76 veered into the westbound lane of the highway east of Magee Road, striking a Lexus GS-350 driven by Nguyen, according to California Highway Patrol. A Jeep sports utility vehicle also hit the back of the Lexus, law enforcement said.

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene while the drivers of the Toyota and Jeep, as well as two passengers from the vehicles, were taken to a hospital for minor to moderate injuries, CHP confirmed. The Hyundai driver was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Bianca Anahy Hernandez, the driver of the Toyota, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter, per authorities. She was booked into the San Diego County Vista Detention Facility.