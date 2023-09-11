SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 805 northbound at State Route 905 near the U.S.-Mexico Border, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 5:27 a.m. when a 21-year-old man driving in a Volkswagen coupe struck the back of a Honda sport utility vehicle at a high rate of speed, Jesse Matias with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old of Tijuana, Mexico, died at the scene while the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

Driving under the influence is suspected to be a factor in the crash, per CHP.

Multiple lanes of I-805 northbound were closed for several hours.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification from the family.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the CHP San Diego Area at (858) 293-6000.