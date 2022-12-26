LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash while driving on state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area Friday was identified, officials said.

Leslie Nunez Rosas, 25, of El Cajon, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of SR-94 near the College Avenue offramp, where Rosas’ vehicle was hit by another car, causing her to lose control and go down an embankment, according to California Highway Patrol. That hit-and-run driver also struck multiple vehicles on the highway before hitting Rosas’ vehicle.

Authorities say as Rosas’ vehicle made its way down the embankment, it struck multiple vehicles waiting to get off the exit, and she was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly hit multiple vehicles on the highway before Rosas and crashed into three parked vehicles after trying to leave the scene, CHP said. He allegedly ditched his car, but officers found him walking down the street and arrested him.