Driver killed after getting out of car on I-5

Traffic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorist involved in a rollover crash Sunday evening on Interstate 5 got out of his vehicle and was fatally struck, according to authorities.

The crash happened on the northbound 5 Freeway near the transition road to Interstate 8 about 9 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person apparently died at the scene. A description was not immediately available.

It appears the car that hit the victim left the scene and exited the freeway, according to the CHP.

