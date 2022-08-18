SAN DIEGO — The identity of a driver killed in a high-speed crash when his vehicle struck a box truck on the side of a San Diego freeway was released Thursday by county medical officials.

Joseph Pajares Estrella, 27, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The deadly crash occurred around midnight on July 28 on Interstate 15 north of Friars Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was traveling northbound on I-15 north when his vehicle, for unknown reasons, veered off to the right and hit the rear of a box truck on the shoulder lane.

The box truck driver, who was pulled over due to a flat tire, then called authorities.

Upon arrival, CHP confirmed Estrella’s death.

No other people were injured in the collision.