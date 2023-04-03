RAMONA, Calif. — A 55-year-old pickup truck driver who was killed in a crash with a school bus in the Ramona area has been identified, medical officials said.

Cary Lee Rufenacht was announced as the deceased, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The collision occurred March 24 around 4 p.m. when Rufenacht was traveling in a Chevrolet 2500 southbound on Mussey Grade Road near Foster Truck Trail and crashed into an oncoming Ramona Unified School District bus carrying two children heading northbound, California Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

Authorities say Rufenacht lost control of his vehicle while taking a left-hand curve as he entered the northbound lane.

Rufenacht was airlifted to Palomar Hospital in Escondido, where he died, per CHP. The 48-year-old bus driver was also taken to Palomar Hospital for minor injuries while the two children were not injured.