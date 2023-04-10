SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday in the rural East County area, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 2:25 p.m. on Buckman Springs Road, located north of Corral Canyon Road, Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

According to law enforcement, a 35-year-old man driving a white 2015 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Buckman Springs Road, when the car crossed over into the southbound lane and slammed into the front of an oncoming maroon 1997 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 62-year-old man. The maroon Tacoma also was carrying a 59-year-old woman in the front passenger seat.

The 62-year-old man died from his injuries while the 35-year-old man and 59-year-old woman suffered major injuries and were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, Grieshaber confirmed.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

It is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash, according to CHP.