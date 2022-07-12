SAN DIEGO – One person was killed early Tuesday in a fiery crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 805 near North Park, the California Highway Patrol said.

Shortly before 2:20 a.m., the driver hit the center divider on the freeway near University Avenue and lost control of the vehicle, a CHP incident log shows. It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but the result left scattered debris from the vehicle across multiple lanes as it erupted in flames.

Video from Sideo.TV shows firefighters dousing the grey sedan with water as flames threw off heavy smoke high over the freeway. Traffic is seen in the video being diverted around the wreckage while crews worked to put out the fire and clear the debris.

All lanes of traffic since have reopened to travelers after the debris was removed.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.