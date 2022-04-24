SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed when they crashed their pickup truck on a San Diego freeway ramp early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on the ramp from northbound Interstate 805 to state Route 94, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Video from OnScene TV showed the large pickup truck appeared to hit a guardrail and then a concrete overpass support, ending up back in the lanes of the ramp. The impact crushed the truck’s cab and trapped the driver inside.

Firefighters worked for an extended period to cut away wreckage and reach the person, who was then pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. It wasn’t initially clear what caused the driver to lose control, but the truck was the only vehicle involved. The driver was not publicly identified.

During the deadly crash investigation, the OnScene photographer said he and officers heard several gunshots coming from a freeway exit nearby. No one involved in the crash investigation was hit and officers did not immediately find evidence of other gunshot victims.

A CHP spokesperson confirmed by phone that a shooting occurred near the scene of the crash and that officers were investigating, but declined to provide any further information, including whether the shooter had apparently targeted law enforcement or if the gunfire was unrelated.

Officers found at least one shell casing on the ground by the exit, video showed.