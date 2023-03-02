LA MESA, Calif. — An 18-year-old driver died Saturday when his car crashed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle that was pulled over for two separate crashes on Interstate 8 in La Mesa, authorities said.

Eugene Nelson, of El Cajon, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The deadly crash occurred around 11:47 a.m. in the westbound number one lane on I-8, located just east of El Cajon Boulevard, Officer Jared Grieshaber with CHP stated in a news release Wednesday.

Authorities say a CHP officer on scene parked his vehicle, which had its emergency lights on, within the number one lane and partially the center divider for safety to investigate the two non-injury crashes that happened around 11:26 a.m.

Shortly after, Nelson approached the crash scene in his 2014 black Nissan Sentra at an unsafe speed on the wet and rainy roadway, when his vehicle lost control and struck the back of the unoccupied CHP vehicle, Grieshaber said. The impact of the crash forced a domino effect collision with the patrol vehicle and previously crashed vehicles.

Nelson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to CHP. It is unknown if driving under the influence played a factor in the collision.