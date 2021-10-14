Driver killed in crash into tree; street closed near Mira Mesa High School

SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed when they hit a tree in Mira Mesa early Thursday, police said, and part of a busy street through the area was shut down.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Camino Ruiz, in a busy area near Mira Mesa High School and a large shopping center.

After veering left and hitting the island separating east and westbound lanes on the thoroughfare, the driver hit the tree and suffered a serious injury to their head, San Diego Police Department said. Emergency workers tried to save the driver but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mira Mesa Boulevard was closed between Montongo Street and Reagan Road, just west of the high school and crash site. Traffic in the area was being diverted onto Parkdale Avenue and police said just before 7 a.m. that the closure could last “for the next few hours.”

The vehicle, a Honda CR-V, was left sitting in the center median. It appeared to have struck the tree head-on. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control, and identifying details about the victim were not initially released.

Traffic investigators could be seen working at the scene.

Check back for updates to this developing story.