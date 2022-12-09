SAN DIEGO — A crash involving a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Blue Line trolley and pickup truck left a driver dead in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 9:24 p.m. at Sampson Street and Harbor Drive, which has currently been shut down, San Diego police told FOX 5.

“We have a bus bridge operating on the Blue Line between 12th & Imperial and the 8th Street Station, both directions,” the MTS tweeted at 10:14 p.m.

No other details were released about the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.