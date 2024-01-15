JACUMBA, Calif. — A 52-year-old driver who died after losing control of her vehicle and plunging over a 300-foot cliff in the Jacumba area has been identified, local medical officials said.

Rosie Lee Johnson-Stewart, of Los Angeles, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The crash occurred on the evening of Dec. 26 on Interstate 8 westbound at McCain Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Authorities say the vehicle, for unknown reasons, reportedly cut across multiple lanes before veering off the highway, causing the car to fall down an embankment covered with heavy vegetation and boulders.

Johnson-Stewart died at the scene, while the 43-year-old male passenger suffered major injuries.

The manner of her death was determined as an accident, per the medical examiner’s office said.