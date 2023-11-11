ENCINITAS, Calif. — A driver was killed Friday evening after striking a tree in Encinitas, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a crash in the 1900 block of North Coast Highway 101 around 5 p.m.

Responding deputies found a single vehicle had crashed into a tree with one male occupant. Deputies and paramedics attempted life saving measures, however, SDSO confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld at this time.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies learned the car was driving north on North Highway 101 when it left the road and struck a tree. The cause of the collision is under investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved, authorities said.

Anyone who may have additional information related to the collision is encouraged to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division at (760) 966-3500.