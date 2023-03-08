This photo shows the aftermath of a driver striking a tree in Pine Valley on March 3, 2023 (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed after striking a tree head-on in Pine Valley on Wednesday morning, Cal Fire San Diego confirmed to FOX 5.

A man was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed on Old Highway 80 shortly before 6 a.m. when for unknown reasons he left the roadway and crashed in a large tree stump, officials said.

The incident occurred in front of Pine Valley Middle School.

Cal Fire said responding crews pulled the man out the vehicle and performed lifesaving measures; however, his death was pronounced at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time, but officials described him as a middle-aged man who is possibly from Chula Vista.

There were no other injuries reported in relation to this incident.