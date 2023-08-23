RAMONA, Calif. — A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday in Ramona, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 8:50 p.m. on B Street, located west of 8th Street, Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Wednesday.

The 33-year-old man driving a blue 1990 Mazda B2600I was traveling westbound on B Street when for unknown reasons the vehicle slammed into a park, unoccupied, silver 2003 Mercedes E320, according to law enforcement.

First responders found the Mazda driver unconscious and unresponsive. He was then airlifted to Palomar Medical Center where he died, CHP confirmed.

Authorities are investigating if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.