OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A driver was killed Sunday after crashing into a Eucalyptus tree off Interstate 5, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 2:28 a.m. when a man was driving a Hyundai Sonata in the northbound lanes of I-5 in Oceanside.

For reasons still under investigation, CHP says the Hyundai veered off the roadway to the right and collided into the tree.

CHP, the Oceanside Police Department and paramedics with the Oceanside Fire Department all responded to the crash site. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

It is not yet known if alcohol and/or drugs contributed to the cause of this collision. The identity of the driver will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.