SAN DIEGO — A 63-year-old woman was killed after crashing into a pole on Interstate 805 Monday evening, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 11:46 p.m. on I-805 near the State Route 94 transition ramp, Salvador Castro with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a news release Tuesday.

According to law enforcement, the woman was driving a white Nissan Maxima on I-805 northbound transitioning to SR-94 when her vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a metal pole.

The driver died at the scene due to major injuries, CHP confirmed. A female passenger was also removed from the car and taken to a hospital with major injuries. The passenger’s condition is not known at this time.

Authorities shut down the SR-94 transition ramp for about two hours as a result of the crash.

It is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the collision, as CHP is awaiting a toxicology report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification from the family.

If any member of the public witnessed this crash, they are asked to contact the CHP San Diego Area at (858) 293-6000.