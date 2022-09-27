VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A driver died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in northern San Diego County, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 11:55 a.m. on Valley Center Road, located east of Vesper Road, in Valley Center, Officer Hunter Gerber stated in a news release. A 67-year-old man driving a red Hyundai Tucson was in the westbound lane of Valley Center Road when for unknown reasons veered across the eastbound lane, collided with the westbound guard rail and then partially hit a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital where the victim was pronounced dead, Gerber confirmed.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The accident impacted traffic for a couple hours while officers investigated.

Driving under the influence is not suspected in the collision, according to authorities.



CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.