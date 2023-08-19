SAN DIEGO — A driver was injured Saturday morning when two assailants pulled him from a vehicle in the Grantville neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 22-year-old man was driving a white Nissan Murano at the intersection of Twain Avenue and Mission Gorge Road around 4:46 a.m. when he came to a stop.

At that time, authorities say the victim was pulled from the vehicle by two Hispanic men. One of the suspects reportedly stuck the victim in the head with a handgun.

SDPD says the suspects got into the Murano and drove away. They were last seen driving southbound on Mission Gorge Road.

The victim — whose identity was not released — sustained minor injuries during the incident and police say he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Robbery detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.