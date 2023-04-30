A driver was transported to a local hospital after crashing into a power pole, police said.

SAN DIEGO — A driver was injured Saturday after his vehicle struck a power pole in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood, authorities said.

A 27-year-old man was driving a silver 2006 Nissan Titan pickup truck northbound in the east alley of 4200 49th St. around 6:45 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to the San Diego Police Department.

For reasons unknown, police say the pickup truck collided with a power pole towards the north end of the alley.

The driver, who was the solo occupant in the vehicle, was reported to have suffered a fracture to his right thigh bone. Police say he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered to be life-threatening.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information related to this collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.