CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 23-year-old driver was hurt Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that caused her vehicle to overturn on a San Diego freeway, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the northbound lane of Interstate 5, located south of Poinsettia Lane, Officer Hunter Gerber with the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release Thursday.

According to CHP, the 23-year-old driver, of Los Angeles, was driving her silver Nissan Sentra in the number two lane of I-5 north when the vehicle was struck from behind by a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep, with a Skull and Crossbones tire cover. The impact of the collision prompted the Nissan Sentra to overturn onto the right shoulder.

The victim was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital with “moderate, non-life-threatening injuries,” Gerber confirmed.

The crash investigation closed the roadway for about two hours before reopening.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Authorities are asking the public if they have any information on the incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.