Driver hurt after crashing truck into Sprinter train, police say

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – A driver sustained minor injuries Monday after his truck collided with a Sprinter train, an Escondido Police Department official said.

The incident happened shortly before 10:45 a.m. at 740 Enterprise St. After the unidentified man’s truck collided with the Sprinter, it then knocked over a fire hydrant, “creating quite a water show,” said police Lt. Mark Petersen.

The Escondido Fire Department shut off the water, and the hydrant will be replaced, Petersen added.

The county Sheriff’s Department is investigating what lead to the collision, but no further details were immediately available.

A Sheriff’s Department official said that one person was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment, but could not confirm if it was the driver of the truck.

A representative for the North County Transit District was unavailable for comment.

