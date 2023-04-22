SAN DIEGO — A driver has been hospitalized after sustaining severe injuries in a solo-vehicle crash into a palm tree in Clairemont Saturday night.

The driver was traveling south on Genesee Avenue around 9:10 p.m., when they lost control and hit a palm tree near Balboa Avenue.

The collision was first reported at 9:12 p.m., according to San Diego Fire & Rescue. Crews arrived minutes later to pull the driver from the vehicle.

After crews extracted the driver, they were taken to the hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Their current condition is not known.

Fire personnel on the scene told FOX 5 that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Genesee Avenue has been closed from Mt Edna Drive to Derrick Drive for clean-up, according to fire crews.