Driver hits three people on sidewalk outside downtown barber shop

Officers stand near the scene of a crash on Sixth Avenue in downtown San Diego, where three pedestrians were hurt when a car hit them on the sidewalk outside a barber shop near Cedar Street. (Photo: San Diego Fire-Rescue)

SAN DIEGO — A driver lost control and hit three people on the sidewalk outside a downtown San Diego barber shop Saturday afternoon, also damaging the business, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Cedar Street in the Cortez Hill area, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. A 72-year-old woman driving a sedan crashed onto the sidewalk, hitting the pedestrians and then colliding with the shop and a tree.

It wasn’t clear what caused the woman to lose control, but DUI was not suspected and she remained at the scene to speak with officers, according to San Diego Police Department.

The three people who were hit were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the crash, SDPD confirmed, but more details were not immediately provided.

The fire department shared a photo on Twitter of the car, which was pinned against the tree with a badly damaged front-end. Damage to the shop, called Barber Craft, wasn’t evident in the photo, but firefighters said the crash did about $10,000 in damage.

