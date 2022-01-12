Driver hits pedestrian on I-805, shutting down rush hour traffic

Traffic builds on Interstate 805 near Interstate 8 in San Diego after a pedestrian was hit and badly hurt on the freeway during rush hour Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo: SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — A man trying to run across Interstate 805 was hit and badly hurt near Mission Valley Wednesday morning.

The crash halted rush hour traffic and caused a major backup starting shortly after 8 a.m. Three northbound lanes of I-805 were closed while first responders cared for the man and traffic investigators analyzed the crash.

The man was trying to run from the center divider to the righthand shoulder when he was hit near the interchange with I-8 just south of the Adams Avenue exit, according to California Highway Patrol logs. He suffered a head injury and was rushed to the hospital by medics.

By 8:45 a.m., the traffic jam reached back about two miles to the exchange with Interstate 15.

The three lanes reopened within about an hour. By 9:15 a.m., traffic was flowing through the area again, CHP said.