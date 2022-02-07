Driver hits parked truck, dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man died in a solo car accident in El Cajon, police said Monday.

Dante Giancarlo Longo, 24, of Chula Vista, was traveling west on Vernon Way when he crossed the line of traffic and collided with a parked box truck at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office.

Longo was pronounced dead at the scene. Longo was the sole occupant of the unidentified vehicle. The El Cajon Police Department was investigating the accident.

No other information was released.

