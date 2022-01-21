Driver hits, kills man who ran in front of her car: police

SAN DIEGO — A woman was driving through a busy stretch of Clairemont Thursday night when she hit and killed a man who “ran out in front of the car,” according to police.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m., the 28-year-old driver of a Nissan Sentra was traveling east on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, just west of Interstate 805 when the man stepped out from a center island, San Diego police Officer R. Heims said in a news release. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the fatal crash. Anyone with information was urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.