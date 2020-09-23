Driver found hiding after crash that killed 18-year-old girl: police

The car flew off the roadway and into a canyon, police said, adding that all five people in the car were able to get out and climb back up to the street. (Credit: OnScene TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A young man was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of fleeing the scene after he apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed down into a canyon in the Paradise Hills area, killing an 18-year-old female passenger, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Paradise Valley and Munda roads, east of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A 19-year-old man was driving a 1992 Mercedes westbound on Paradise Valley Road with four passengers in the car when he lost control while turning onto southbound Munda Road, Delimitros said.

The car flew off the roadway and into a canyon, the officer said, adding that all five people in the car were able to get out and climb back up to the street.

A 18-year-old female passenger suffered internal injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Delimitros said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

The car’s driver fled the scene but was found hiding in bushes nearby and arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, he said. The driver’s name was not immediately available.