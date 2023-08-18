This shows a suspect believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in La Mesa. (Credit: La Mesa Police Department)

LA MESA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect involved in a collision that left a bicyclist seriously injured in La Mesa Wednesday.

Officers responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist at Murray Hill Road and

Waite Drive around 7:39 p.m., said the La Mesa Police Department.

Authorities say the bicyclist had been knocked over the truck’s hood and left incapacitated in the roadway with serious injuries. The truck driver was reported to have initially stopped but then fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, according to La Mesa PD.

The 51-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses described the truck as a white 4-door Ford pickup and its driver as a Hispanic

man wearing a hat, a white t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes. La Mesa PD says it was reported that the truck left eastbound on Waite Drive and was last seen going under the SR-94 freeway overpass onto Buena Vista Avenue in Lemon Grove.

Investigators recovered surveillance video, which revealed the pickup truck is a white, crew cab, F150 Sport. Authorities say the truck may have minor damage to the front grille and hood.

The roadway was closed for about two hours while investigators processed the scene. Based on video evidence, collision investigators from the La Mesa Police Traffic Unit say several witnesses have not yet been interviewed.

Specifically, the department explained there was a driver of a Tesla who stopped to assist the injured bicyclist during the incident. La Mesa PD made this statement on the matter:

‘We hope our community and the driver of the Tesla will come forward with additional information that can help us solve this case.”

A photo of the F150 and the driver of that pickup truck are being released at this time. Those images can be seen below:

This shows a truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in La Mesa. (Credit: La Mesa Police Department)

The circumstances of the collision and factors related to its cause remain under investigation. Anyone with information related to this hit-and-run are encouraged to call the La Mesa PD Traffic Unit at (619) 667-1400, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be granted to anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case, authorities said.