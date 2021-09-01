Driver faces charges in fatal crash into East County office building

A July 28, 2021 crash into a La Mesa, Calif. office building killed 41-year-old Braden Jockmyhn. The vehicle’s driver, 61-year-old Daniel Joseph Corona of La Mesa, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 31 on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, and transportation and possession of a narcotic for sale.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 61-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday for allegedly driving while impaired and crashing an SUV into an adult day-care facility in La Mesa, killing a man inside the building.

Daniel Joseph Corona of La Mesa was arrested late Tuesday evening in connection with the July 28 crash in the 7300 block of University Avenue.

Corona was headed east about 5:30 that afternoon when his vehicle veered off the roadway, crossed a sidewalk and smashed into a commercial building housing Golden Life ADHC Center, La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge said.

The impact mortally injured an employee of the business, 41-year-old Braden Jockmyhn, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Emergency crews helped Corona out of his damaged vehicle and took him to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Corona was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, and transportation and possession of a narcotic for sale.

Police did not disclose what type of drug or drugs the suspect purportedly possessed or allegedly had taken prior to the fatal crash. He was being held on $1 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.