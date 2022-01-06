Driver finally arrested after dragging along spike strip in police chase

Police trail a driver at slow speeds through streets in the Mid-City area, with the car dragging a spike strip behind it. (Photo: SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — Police chased a driver at slow speeds through the North Park area Thursday morning, with the car dragging a spike strip behind it until it finally stopped and the man was arrested.

Officers first tried to stop the driver, a man in a small blue BMW SUV, around 6:30 a.m. but he refused to pull over, a San Diego Police Department watch commander said. That spurred a chase through the Mid-City area, which at times got up to higher speeds, the spokesperson said.

Eventually, though, authorities got a spike strip under the car’s tires. At that point the pursuit grinded to slow speeds, with the car dragging the strip behind it and only reaching about five miles per hour as it headed south on Pershing Avenue. A long line of police SUVs could be seen trailing the driver on city streets.

By about 7:15 a.m., the driver came to a stop on Pershing Avenue near Myrtle Avenue, not far from Morley Field at Balboa Park. Officers were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn and shouting commands to the driver.

Officers positioned their SUVs to pin the driver and keep him from being able to drive away, brought out a police dog, and drew their weapons — including what appeared to be less-lethal rounds, like pepper balls or bean bags.

The man eventually appeared to surrender without incident, however, and was led to the back of one of the SUVs in handcuffs.

Beyond describing the incident as a “traffic stop,” police did not immediately comment on if the man was suspected of a crime before fleeing officers.

Check back for updates to this developing story.