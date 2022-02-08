Driver dies in chain-reaction crash

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 59-year-old man died Monday after a multi-vehicle crash in San Marcos, authorities said.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the man was driving a Honda Civic when he got onto North Twin Oaks Valley Road and was broadsided by a Toyota 4-Runner, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Charles Morreale said in a news release. The collision caused him to then collided with a BMW 328i.

The man suffered major injuries and was treated by San Marcos Fire Department crews before he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The 21-year-old woman driving the BMW and the 32-year-old man driving the Toyota were not injured.

Authorities closed North Twin Oaks Valley Road for several hours for their investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or captured video of it was asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division at 760-510-5200.