Driver dies after crashing into tree

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man died Thursday morning after crashing his car into a tree in El Cajon, authorities said.

Around 9:20 a.m., a man was driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger eastbound on Willow Glen Drive east of Campbell Lane when he missed a curve and went off the road, Officer Matthew Baranowski said in a news release. The car hit a rock and a tree, and the driver was ejected.

The driver, identified only as a 42-year-old Chula Vista man, died at the scene, CHP said.

Investigators were working to determine whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt and if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

