Driver dies after crashing into tree

POWAY, Calif. — A driver died Wednesday morning after crashing into a tree near a Poway intersection, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. at Twin Peaks and Pomerado roads, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. D. Toner. The driver of a 2010 Honda Civic coupe was traveling eastbound in the 14200 block of Camino Del Norte when the car veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver, who was the only occupant, died at the scene.

An investigation will determine whether alcohol was a factor in the collision.