Driver dies after crashing into tow truck on I-5

SAN DIEGO – A male driver died Friday night after crashing his car into a tow truck that had pulled to the side of Interstate 5 to assist another driver.

The crash was reported at 8:10 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near the Main Street exit by Barrio Logan. Video from OnScene.TV shows the black Honda Accord stuck under the flatbed portion of the truck after it was witnessed crashing into it at a high rate of speed along the right-hand shoulder of the interstate. The driver of the car was not immediately identified.

The engine of the Accord briefly caught fire following the crash, but was put out by the tow truck driver, according to OnScene.TV.

Two lanes of southbound traffic were closed as a result of the crash, Caltrans San Diego said in a tweet.

Additional details about the incident were not yet available.

This story is still developing.