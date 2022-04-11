CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver reported to be unconscious with a head injury crashed into a brick wall and died Monday in Chula Vista, authorities said.

Chula Vista police received several 911 calls around 3:26 p.m. about a car that crashed into a wall on the 600 block of Hilltop Drive, agent Brian Carter stated in a press release.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found a male driver in the Volkswagen Passat and removed him from the vehicle to begin lifesaving efforts, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries about 30 minutes later. No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time.

“Witnesses at the scene stated the vehicle was initially stopped for a red light at the intersection of East J Street and Hilltop Drive,” Carter said. “The light turned green and the driver remained stopped. After several seconds, the driver sped off northbound on Hilltop Drive. The vehicle veered to the right, drove across a driveway, struck a tree and then collided with a brick wall.”



Investigators are unsure if the driver had a medical condition that contributed to the crash, but they have considered speed to be a factor, police confirmed.

Please contact the Chula Vista Police Department (619)691-5151 if you have any information regarding this collision.