A driver crashed a vehicle into the side of a house on Sunday in Skyline Hills, police said. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A driver crashed a vehicle into the side of a house in Skyline Hills on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Jamacha Road when an individual, whose identity has not been released, lost control of a vehicle while driving, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

The person behind the wheel was reported to be a neighbor to the residents who occupied the home that was struck, according to SDPD.

No serious injuries were reported; however, police said San Diego Gas & Electric officials were called to the residence, along with a city inspector, to assess the scene before the car was removed from the home.

SDPD did not say whether alcohol or drugs were suspected to be a factor in the crash. They also did not confirm if there was a medically related incident ahead of the driver losing control of the vehicle.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the monetary amount of damages has yet to be determined.