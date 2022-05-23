SAN DIEGO – A driver led authorities on a brief pursuit Monday on San Diego area freeways before crashing on eastbound Interstate 8.

Officers were alerted to the chase just before 12:30 p.m. when the driver in a black Honda failed to yield, San Diego police Sgt. Ariel Savage said. It was not immediately clear where the pursuit began.

The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on I-8 near the southbound Interstate 5 transition, Savage said. The driver, who wasn’t publicly identified, was arrested a short time later. There also was one passenger in the vehicle and their status was unknown.

Few other details were provided by police.

