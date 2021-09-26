Driver crashes into garage of house in Rancho Bernardo

The crash impacted a bedroom and knocked over a water heater, causing a gas leak, Battalion Chief David Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

RANCHO BERNARDO (CNS) – A woman crashed a vehicle through the wall of her garage Sunday, but no one was injured.

The owner of the single-story home in the 15600 block of Caminito La Torre told OnScene TV that she was having brake problems with her vehicle, and slammed into a wall of her garage at 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

The crash impacted a bedroom and knocked over a water heater, causing a gas leak, Battalion Chief David Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews stopped the leak and a city building inspector and a structural engineer were on the scene to determine whether the residence was safe for the homeowner to enter, the battalion chief said.

The homeowner’s daughter was taking care of her mother until she was allowed to go back home, OnScene TV said.

