SAN DIEGO — A driver crashed into a house in the La Presa community early Wednesday, damaging at least a garage at the residence.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at a home on Darby Street near Jamacha Road, according to California Highway Patrol. A westbound lane on Jamacha Road was blocked by the vehicles of firefighters and other first responders.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash. In online logs, CHP didn’t initially describe the extent of the damage, but noted that the car hit the house’s garage first.

As of 6:15 a.m., CHP was coordinating the request for a tow truck to remove the vehicle that crashed.

Check back for updates to this developing story.