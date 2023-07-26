A driver crashed into a home in the El Cajon area on July 26, 2023. (Heartland Fire & Rescue)

EL CAJON, Calif. — A driver lost control of his vehicle Wednesday and plowed into a home in the El Cajon area, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:07 a.m. at 1378 El Rey Court, according to Andy McKellar with Heartland Fire & Rescue.

When first responders arrived on scene, a portion of the silver Mercedes was found inside the home.

McKellar says an elderly man was driving downhill when he lost control of his vehicle, causing the car to jump the curb and go through the home’s sliding glass door.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, while no one in the home was injured, fire officials said.