SAN DIEGO — A driver who pulled over to change his tire on a major highway in the National City area died Thursday after being hit by a car, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. on eastbound State Route 54, east of Highland Avenue, when the driver of a blue Toyota Scion parked in the center median after his car became disabled, California Highway Patrol stated in a press release Thursday. As the man was changing the tire, he was struck by a driver of a Mazda sedan.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, CHP confirmed.

“The driver of the Mazda remained on scene and cooperated with investigators,” CHP spokesperson Salvador Castro said. “Alcohol and or/drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.”



Officers are investigating the cause of the collision.

CHP did not release the name of the deceased pending notification of the family.