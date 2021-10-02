Driver arrested on suspicion of stealing Mercedes, crashing into power pole

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – The driver of a stolen Mercedes-Benz was taken into custody Saturday after he crashed into a power pole on Mesa Drive, knocking out power in the area, police said.

A stolen white Mercedes crashed into a pole at 1:44 p.m. Saturday on Mesa Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The driver was arrested by police on suspicion of auto theft.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were dispatched to restore power to the area.

Mesa Drive was reopened to traffic about 4:20 p.m. after being shut down for around two hours.

