SAN DIEGO — A driver was arrested Tuesday after leading police on short pursuit before crashing their vehicle and attempting to escape on foot, the San Diego Police Department said.

The pursuit began around 9:40 a.m. when police attempted a traffic stop, prompting the driver to attempt to drive away, initiating the pursuit.

After a brief chase, the driver crashed in the area near the 4700 block of Conrad Avenue in Clairemont, flipping the vehicle.

The suspect then tried to get away on foot, but police were ultimately able to take the driver into custody, SDPD said.

Police did not immediately clarify why the traffic stop was initiated or what street the pursuit started on.