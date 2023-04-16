ENCINITAS, Calif. — More than three months after a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run took the life of a 23-year-old in Encinitas, the community rallied on Sunday to push for answers.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Coast Highway 101 and Encinitas Boulevard around 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

The 23-year-old, identified as UC Santa Barbara and Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima, was crossing the street with another friend, when he was hit by a driver traveling westbound on Encinitas Boulevard. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene and has not been found, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black Chrysler or Dodge minivan — similar to the one pictured below — that was missing a left side rear view mirror.

Authorities are looking for the driver of a van similar looking to this one that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Dozens of D’Lima’s family and friends gathered at the site of the crash Sunday to spread awareness about the incident and urge the those in the community with any answers or information to come forward.

“He was at the beginning of his life, he did nothing wrong … He didn’t deserve this,” Jakob Travis, D’Lima’s best friend, said to FOX 5. Travis, also a CCA graduate, was with D’Lima on the night he died.

“We did everything right on our end,” he said. “We Uber-ed on New Year’s night. We crossed the street when it was a walking signal.”

Those present at Sunday’s rally spoke of D’Lima’s spirit and the impact that he had on his peers.

“He’s a very funny person … he loved life,” said David’s friend, Megan Callihan. “Standing out here for him, that’s also healing too.”

“We love him to death and unfortunately, that held to be true,” Travis continued.

Undated photo of David D’Lima. D’Lima was killed in a New Year’s hit-and-run in Encinitas.

About 105 days after the crash, his family and friends are pleading for people who might know something to take that information to the authorities.

“It’s a big intersection and it was a big night,” Jordy Travis, a family-friend of the D’Lima family said. “I can’t imagine that there isn’t some information out there that someone’s not sharing.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

“We need answers. This is this is something that cannot happen in our communities — that can’t be unresolved for four months. It’s something (that) the person (who) did this has to be held responsible for their whole life,” Jakob Travis continued. “We love (David) and we aren’t going to stop. We miss him a lot.”