SANTEE, Calif. — A deputy crashed their law enforcement vehicle Monday in Santee after a detained woman attempted to escape custody while in the backseat of the car, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and North Magnolia Avenue, Lt. David Ladieu with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release.

Initially, a deputy was driving the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Juliette Espinoza, back to Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility from Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in the College area, when she tried to get out of the vehicle, according to authorities.

“At some point during the commute, the individual in the backseat became aggressive and worked her way out of her seat belt restraint. She began kicking the rear passenger window in an attempt to escape custody,” Ladieu said.

As the deputy activated his vehicle’s emergency equipment to quickly make it back to Las Colinas, the law enforcement vehicle crashed into a black Honda while turning onto Mission Gorge Road.

The deputy involved in the collision was not hurt, while the suspect was taken to a hospital for complaint of pain and released a short time later with no injuries, per SDSO. The driver of the Honda did not suffer any injuries, while the passenger of the Honda had an abrasion on their leg.

Prior to the crash, Espinoza on Saturday was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on drug-related charges. After the crash, she was booked on a new charge of attempting to escape.