SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday on State Route 94 has been identified as a Denver man who was on vacation in San Diego.

William Benjamin Koch, 31, was identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office as the person who died in the crash.

The incident happened around 9:21 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of state Route 94, west of 28th Street, the California Highway Patrol said.

For reasons still under investigation, Koch reportedly attempted to cross the freeway lanes when he was hit by a Chevy Silverado truck.

First responders pronounced Koch dead at the scene of the crash, the medical examiner’s office said.

According to officials, Koch resided in Denver, Colorado and had been vacationing in San Diego.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, CHP said.

Officers closed the two left lanes for about an hour and 40 minutes to investigate.

The circumstances to why Koch may have been walking on the freeway lanes are not yet known.

FOX 5’s Domenick Candelieri contributed to this report.