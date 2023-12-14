SAN DIEGO — A deadly motorcycle crash Thursday prompted road closures near the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 3:54 p.m. on eastbound State Route 905, located west of Britannia Boulevard, where a motorcyclist died from their injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol log.

As of 4:53 p.m., all lanes on eastbound SR-905 in the aforementioned location have been closed due to the crash, Caltrans posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Traffic is being detoured off at Caliente Ave.

